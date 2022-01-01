WCW The Great American Bash 1995

Not Available

The Great American Bash (1995) took place on June 18, 1995 at the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The main event was Randy Savage versus Ric Flair in a singles match. Title matches included A singles match for the vacant WCW United States Championship between Sting and Meng, The Nasty Boys defending the WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Blue Bloods, and Arn Anderson defending the WCW World Television Championship against the Renegade. The under card was composed of Jim Duggan vs Sgt. Craig Pittman, Dave Sullivan (with his pet rabbit, Ralph) vs Diamond Dallas Page in an Arm Wrestling contest, and Brian Pillman vs Alex Wright.