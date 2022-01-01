WCW The Great American Bash 1996

Not Available

The Great American Bash (1996) took place on June 16, 1996 at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The main event was a singles match with The Giant defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Lex Luger. Other matches included Ric Flair & Arn Anderson versus Kevin Greene & Steve McMichael, Sting vs Lord Steven Regal, Kevin Sullivan vs Chris Benoit in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Dean malenko defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Rey Mysterio, Jr., DDP vs Marcus Bagwell, Konnan defending the WCW United States Championship against El Gato, and The Steiner Brothers wrestling Fire & Ice for #1 contendership for the WCW World Tag Team Titles.