WCW The Great American Bash 1997

The Great American Bash (1997) took place on June 15, 1997 at The MARK of the Quad Cities in Moline, Illinois. The main event was Randy Savage versus Diamond Dallas Page in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The second main event was for the WCW World Tag Team Championships with The Outsiders defending against Ric Flair & Roddy Piper. Also at this event was a rematch between Kevin Greene and Steve McMichael of the NFL. The under card included Chris Benoit vs Meng in a Death match (also a rematch), Akira Hokuto vs Madusa (yet another rematch), Glacier vs Wrath, Konnan vs Hugh Morrus, Harlem heat vs The Steiner Brothers, and Psychosis vs Ultimate Dragon.