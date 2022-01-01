WCW The Great American Bash 1999

Not Available

The Great American Bash (1999) took place on June 13, 1999 at the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The main event was Kevin Nash defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Savage. Chris Benoit & Saturn defended the WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Jersey Triad (DDP & Kanyon w/ Bam Bam Bigelow), Sting fought Rick Steiner in a Falls Count Anywhere match, WCW President Roddy Piper and Ric Flair continued their feud in a singles match, Ernest Miller wrestled Horace Hogan, No Limit Soliders (Konnan & Rey Mysterio) tagged against The West Texas Rednecks (Curt Hennig & Bobby Duncum, Jr.), Disco Inferno wrestled Buffbagwell, Van Hammer faced Mikey Whipwreck, and Hak went up against Brian Knobs in a Hardcore match.