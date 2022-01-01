WCW Uncensored 1995

Not Available

Uncensored 1995 took place on March 19, 1995 from the Tupelo Coliseum in Tupelo, Mississippi. The gimmick behind this PPV was that the WCW Board of Directors were un-involved, thus, each match on the card was ostensibly unsanctioned, meaning they were not subject to the normal rules of WCW-sanctioned wrestling matches. Since the matches were unsanctioned, no titles were officially on the line at this event. The main event was a Leather Strap match between Hulk Hogan and Big Van Vader. A Falls Count Anywhere Texas Tornado Tag Team match took place between Harlem Heat and The Nasty Boys. Other bouts included Sting vs Big Bubba Rogers, Avalanche vs Macho Man Randy Savage, Johnny B. Badd vs Arn Anderson in a Boxer vs Wrestler match, and a King of the Road match (held in the back of a moving truck) between Dustin Rhodes and The Blacktop Bully.