WCW Uncensored 1996

World Championship Wrestling (WCW)

Uncensored 1996 took place on March 24, 1996 from the Tupelo Coliseum in Tupelo, Mississippi. The idea behind this event is that each match is unsanctioned, with a heavy emphasis on gimmick matches. The main event was The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage) versus The Alliance to End Hulkamania (an 8 man team that included Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Meng, The Barbarian, Lex Luger, The Taskmaster, Z-Gangsta, and The Ultimate Solution) in a Doomsday Cage match. Other matches included A Chicago Street fight was held between Sting & Booker T versus The Road Warriors, The Giant vs Loch Ness, The Booty Man vs Diamond Dallas Page, and 3 other matches.

