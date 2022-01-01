WCW Uncensored 1997

Not Available

Uncensored 1997 took place on March 16, 1997 from the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina. The concept of Uncensored was that each match on the card was ostensibly unsanctioned, meaning they were not subject to the normal rules of WCW-sanctioned wrestling matches. The main event was Team nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hollywood Hogan & Randy Savage) versus Team Piper (Roddy Piper, Chris Benoit, Steve McMichael & Jeff Jarrett) versus Team WCW (Lec Luger, The Giant & Scott Steiner) in a Triangle Elimination Match. Also at the event, Prince Iaukea defended the WCW World Televsion Championship against Rey Mysterio, Jr. (again), Public Enemy wrestled Harlem Heat in a Texas Tornado match, Buff Bagwell faced Scotty Rigs in a Strap match, Glacier fought Mortis, Psychosis was matched against Ultimo Dragon, and Eddie Gurrero defended the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Dean Malenko.