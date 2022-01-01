WCW Uncensored 1999

Not Available

Uncensored 1999 took place on March 14, 1999 from Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The main event was Hollywood Hogan defending the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Ric Flair in a First Blood Barbed Wire Steel Cage match. A stipulation was the winner would also receive permanent control over the WCW. Scott Steiner defended the WCW World Television Championship against Booker T, Saturn fought Chris Jericho in a Dog Collar match, Barry Windham & Curt Hennig defended the WCW World tag Team Championships against Chris Benoit & Dean Malenko, Bam Bam Bigelow, Raven, and Hak competed in a Falls Count Anywhere Triple Threat match, Jerry Flyn faced Ernest Miller & Sonny Onoo in a Handicap match, Rey Mysterio, Jr. wrestled Kevin Nash, Stevie Ray challenged Vincent to a Harlem Street Fight, and Billy Kidman defended the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Mikey Whipwreck.