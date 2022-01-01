WCW World War 3 1997

Not Available

World War 3 1997 took place on November 23, 1997 from The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The main event was the 3 Ring, 60 Man Battle Royal match to earn a shot at the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Title defenses at this event included Curt Hennig defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Ric Flair, Eddie Guerrero defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Rey Mysterio, Jr., The Steiner Brothers defending the WCW World Tag Team Championships against The Blue Bloods, and Saturn defending the WCW World Television Championship against Disco Inferno. Other matches featured included Alex Wright versus Steve McMichael, a Raven's Rules No DQ match between Raven and Scotty Riggs, Yuji Nagata versus Ultimo Dragon, and The Faces of Fear versus Glacier and Ernest Miller.