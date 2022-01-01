WCW World War 3 1998

Not Available

World War 3 1998 took place on November 22, 1998 from The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. There was a double main event with the Three Ring, 60 Man Battle Royal to earn a WCW World Heavyweight Title shot as the first and the second featuring Diamond Dallas Page defending the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship against Bret Hart. Other scheduled matches were Chris Jericho defending the WCW World Television Championship against Bobby Duncum, Jr., a rematch between Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, a rubber match of Rick Steiner vs Scott Steiner, Juventud Guerrera defending the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Billy Kidman, Perry Saturn & Kaz Hayashi vs Ernest Miller & Sonny Onoo, Stevie Ray vs Konnan, and Glacier vs Wrath.