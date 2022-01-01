WCW WrestleWar 1991

Not Available

WrestleWar 1991: WarGames took place on February 24, 1991 from the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. This was the first PPV after WCW left the NWA. The main event was The Four Horsemen and Larry Zbyszko against Sting, Brian Pillman, and The Steiner Brothers in a WarGames match. Also on the card was The Freebirds challenging Doom for the WCW World Tag Team Championship, Dan Spivey challenging Lex Luger for the WCW US Heavyweight Championship, Stan Hansen vs Big Van Vader, Dustin Rhodes vs Buddy Landel, and five other matches.