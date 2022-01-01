WCW WrestleWar 1992

Not Available

WrestleWar 1992: WarGames took place on May 17, 1992 from the Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event was Sting's Squadron (Sting, Barry Windham, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, and Nikita Koloff) versus The Dangerous Alliance (Steve Austin, Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton, and Larry Zbyszko) in a WarGames match. Also on the card was Brian Pillman defending the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship against Tom Zenk, and the Steiner Brothers versus Tatsumi Fujinami & Takayuki Iizuka for #1 contendership for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. 5 other matches took place on the undercard.