The whale forever exists, like utopia, as a parable, a myth, and a nightmare – caught between the wide open ocean and our two-dimensional confinement, between reality and imagination. We Account the Whale Immortal, an ever-changing film and a one off performance, explores the arrival of three mythic whales in the Thames, from the 17th to the 21st century, as evocative emblems of utopian intent.