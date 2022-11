Not Available

During his time in service Terry Dingus gained many friendships and as he explains it, a second family. Having the privilege to create my grandfather's documentary has allowed me insight on his history and everything that he went through. Not only did it help me to see what he went through, it helped me learn the history that you cannot learn in the history books. I hope you are able to take away the experience and lessons that I was able to while creating the documentary.