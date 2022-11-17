We All Enjoy Ourselves Tonight

Not Available

Hong Kong might be enjoying unprecedented prosperity in the late 1960s, but the poverty-stricken stories of the Tramp remain appealing. Cheng Kwun-min, veteran character actor best known in the era of Cantonese cinema as Elvis of the East, builds on his newfound stardom in the television era by teaming up with fellow members of the popular variety show Enjoy Yourself Tonight to stage this Chaplin redux. The film offers several clever duplications of Chaplin's gags and Cheng's Charlie retains much of the Tramp's essence, in both mannerisms and the determination to remain dignified despite poor social standings. Cheng was so fond of playing the character he celebrated the 30th anniversary of his showbiz life with another turn as the Tramp, in Charlie Catches the Cat (1969).