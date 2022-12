Not Available

Arabella has her eye on Fred which means it's not easy. So when she (and Fred) attend the Tall Man's party, she is self conscious. Afterwards, to make herself feel better, she invites Eve round for her version of a party. And of course it's easy around Eve. So with a wave of self assuredness, she invites Fred round. But again she is self-conscious around him. So Arabella strategizes. Arabella who wants to be mad. Where madness isn't loony or kooky, it's the freedom to be.