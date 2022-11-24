We Are Family

Not Available

Maya is the perfect mother. Her life revolves around her three children, Aleya, Ankush, and Anjali. Who thinks nothing much then the world of her. Despite being divorced from her husband, Aman. Maya has ensured that everything runs smoothly in her house, under her watch, and that they continue to remain a happy family unit. However, when Aman introduces his girlfriend, Shreya a career oriented woman, who has a lot to learn about children's, to the family, the situation immediately takes an unexpected turn. When an incident changes their lives drastically, bringing the two women under the same roof, they find themselves putting to test an unusual situation; can two mothers make a home?