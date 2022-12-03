We Are Going to America

Not Available

The familiar tale of an immigrant family's journey to America is turned into a magical mystery tour as seen through the eyes of 11-year old Motl. The boy's imagination spins wildly as he and his family--loaded down with all their worldly goods and their other-worldly "baggage"--make their way from the shtetl to America. Inspired by the paintings of Marc Chagall, director Efim Gribov interprets the workings of Motl's imagination via comic and grotesque figures, ghosts from the past, and a dreamy, surreal atmosphere. The film's tragi-comic tone and theme involving the American Dream make for an inspired viewing experience.