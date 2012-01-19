2012

We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists

  Documentary

January 19th, 2012

Luminant Media

"WE ARE LEGION: The Story of the Hacktivists" takes us inside the world of Anonymous, the radical "hacktivist" collective that has redefined civil disobedience for the digital age. The film explores early hacktivist groups like Cult of the Dead Cow and Electronic Disturbance Theater, then moves to Anonymous' raucous beginnings on the website 4chan. Through interviews with current members, people recently returned from prison or facing trial, writers, academics, activists and major players in various "raids," the documentary traces Anonymous’ evolution from merry pranksters to a full-blown movement with a global reach, the most transformative civil disobedience of our time.

Julian AssangeHimself - Founder, WikiLeaks (archive footage)
Gabriella ColemanHerself

