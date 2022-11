Not Available

A 14-years-old girl begs for money on the street with her mother. A guy about the same age gives them a coin every day he passes by, pushing his bicycle. Days are passing by, all the same, the call of the mosque scans time. One day the mother dies. The girl now begs alone for money and wears her mother's burka. The young guy passing by this time gives the girl a flower instead of a coin.