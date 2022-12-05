Not Available

The year is 1997 and Sasquatches and humans live amongst each other. Only thing is, Sasquatches aren't the beasts they were once thought to be, instead they're just hairy people. A documentary crew go to rural Massachusetts to document Clayton, Ian and Chet, three Sasquatch friends who are preparing to compete in Al Steak Shack's Annual Dance Contest. Will their personal problems prevent them from seizing the trophy? Brought to life through the various passions and talents of residents of Belchertown, Massachusetts, We Are Sasquatch is one of the cheapest feature length narrative films out there. The entire film, complete with its killer original soundtrack, cost $200 to make.