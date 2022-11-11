Not Available

Kansas City has suffered from hyper-segregation for over 60 years. We Are Superman chronicles the story of Troost Avenue, which lies in the heart of KC. Troost draws a geographic line between black and white, rich and poor. A growing movement unites to transform Troost from a dividing line into a gathering place. On the corner of 31st St. and Troost Ave., a community of people are battling against prejudicial legislation, exploitative corporations, and a stereotype that has stigmatized the urban core since the industrial revolution. This is the story their work, their vision, and how they are no longer waiting on a Superman to come save them.