The most dominant team in Premier League history. That's what the stats say as Chelsea stormed to their fifth title with a record-breaking run in pole position. Manager, José Mourinho assembled a squad that combined devastating attacking invention with ruthless determination in defence. Irresistible force and immovable object. Among the highlights of a memorable campaign were the genius of Eden Hazard and the flair of Oscar and Willian complemented by the driving force up front of Diego Costa and the midfield mastery of Cesc Fàbregas. Nemanja Matic, a colossus in front of the best defence in the country, led by the indomitable skipper, John Terry, whose consistently outstanding performances have rolled back the years. Ten years on from José's first incredible season in charge, the Blues replicated that double triumph by also capturing the Capital One Cup at Wembley against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The foundations have been well and truly re-laid.