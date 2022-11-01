We Are the Mods

Not Available

A coming of age story set in contemporary Los Angeles following teenage outsider Sadie who, uninspired by the dull humiliating rituals of sorority initiation, is devoted to her photography. Excluded from the school's social mainstream, she meets and befriends new girl and fellow social outcast Nico. Part Mary Quant and part Edie Sedgewick, Nico is obsessed with mid '60s Mod culture and manages to be a style icon despite having Milroy's disease and walking with a cane. The blossoming friendship between the girls introduces Sadie to entirely new experiences, pushing the young photographer far beyond her familiar suburban world.