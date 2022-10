Not Available

Documentary - When tribal feuds ignite a firestorm of violence, three surgeons unite for peace. Francis grew up with little schooling during the Sudanese Civil War. Ajak is a Lost Boy who has returned to the tribe he fled as a child. Both men are proteges of Glenn, a grizzled, but brilliant American surgeon. WE ARE THE ONES follows these healers as they fight to prevent illness in the world's newest country. -