Together impossible goals can be reached. Like playing a song as a tribute to your favorite rock band, putting together 1000 musicians playing perfectly in synch. It’s what Rockin’1000 achieved, a group of Italian friends who became a global community bringing musicians from all around the world. We Are The Thousand is the story of how the largest band on the planet came to be: over nineteen thousand musicians, amateurs and pros from every age group and social background, united by one passion: rock’n’roll. This is the story of how the idea of virtuous community can positively influence every single member, encouraging them to pursue their dreams while giving the best they have to offer.