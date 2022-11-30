We are the world

Not Available

In 1940, the desert areas of northwest China suffered from a famine year, and the people of all ethnic groups prayed for rain and no results. In desperation, a foreign priest came, and the rain fell, many people became God believers. It is possible to continue in the wild, and people are leaving their homes, and the pastor has left. A shepherd boy has witnessed all this. 40 years later, the young man is a white-haired horse county magistrate (Wang Gang). He has a lot of difficulties in building water conservancy. At this time, news of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization preparing to help the poor areas came. Six years later, United Nations official Berman came to inspect. He found that the county magistrate had a breach of contract and the county magistrate was dismissed. Ma County magistrate died on the way back to the village. Bellman has mixed feelings.