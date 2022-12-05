We Are Werewolves

Not Available

Based on online videogame. Ryan Tech is going to excavate the Wolf Tomb again. Luna, werewolf of the second level, tells about this when she meets another wolf Jiang Le during the mission. Luna mistakes him for her own brother who escaped from the lab seven years ago. Sensing that the information is related to his own father, Jiang Le infiltrates the Lane Tech excavation team. The excavation of the Wolf's Tomb is a treacherous affair, with the successful excavation of the Wolf Queen's remains triggering a violent anti-gravity shock and a chaotic battle for the remains. Ryan Tech snatches the remains of the Wolf Queen and cruelly injects the active gene from the Wolf Queen's placenta into Luna's body, who gives birth to the deformed little wolf monster.