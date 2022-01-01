Not Available

We Are Young. We Are Strong.

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

UFA Cinema

On 24th August 1992 in the eastern German city of Rostock a rampaging mob, to the applause and cheering of more than 3,000 bystanders, besieged and set fire to a residential building containing, among others, more than 120 Vietnamese men, women and children on what has since become known as "The Night of the Fire." The riots became a symbol for xenophobia in the just recently reunited Germany. This film recounts the incident from the perspectives of three very different characters.

Cast

Devid StriesowMartin
Jonas NayStefan
Trang Le HongLien
Joel BasmanRobbie
Saskia RosendahlJennie
Thorsten Merten

