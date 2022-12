Not Available

After school, high school student Sanghyun heads to his blind friend Jeongwoo’s house. When Sanghyun arrives, Jeongwoo asks him what scene from the movie is showing on TV. Sanghyun nonchalantly responds, “They are just standing.” The world that is natural for Sanghyun is no longer natural for visually impaired Jeongwoo. Sanghyun starts making notes for Jeongwoo who says his past is like a dream. On the last page, one can finally understand the two human beings.