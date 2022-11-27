Not Available

For millennia, Alaska Native peoples thrived in the seasonally harsh conditions of life in the far north. They depended upon strong social, cultural and spiritual practices passed from generation to generation. In the last century, rapid and forced changes in the life ways of Alaska Native peoples created many complex, painful scars for Elders who experienced them, and for their children's children. In a landscape as dramatic as its stories, WE BREATHE AGAIN intimately explores the lives of four Alaska Native people, each confronting the impacts of inter-generational trauma and suicide.