We Came to Heal” follows H.O.L.L.A!’s Healing Justice Movement - over a three years period capturing Healing Justice circles, the Healing Justice Summits and H.O.L.L.A!’ s human healing-centered praxis led by The Youth Organizing Collective (Y.O.C). We believe to move towards healing you need to create a space to build, to grow, and share our stories. Alone we are strong spirited, but together we are unstoppable in the fight to end all forms of violence in our Nation, our families and all relationships.