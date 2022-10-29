Not Available

We Could Be King

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Flatbush Pictures

Germantown and Martin Luther King High Schools were bitter rivals for over 40 years. This past year, a budget crisis caused Philadelphia to lay off over 4000 employees and close 37 schools, including Germantown High. Now Germantown must merge with their former rival, King. Against overwhelming odds, a 27-year old first time head coach and a new principal fight to inspire young men from difficult circumstances to come together and lift each other toward a better future.

Cast

Ed DunnHimself
Dontae AngusHimself

