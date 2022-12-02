Not Available

We Demand Tomorrow is a Marxist documentary looking at the material basis of communism in context of the extinction crises today faced by our species. The film explores the Marxist view of historical development and the historically limited nature of capitalist society both theoretically and concretely through a critique of the economic and environmental crises faced by our species. It then goes on to demonstrate that Marxist communism is a material necessity for our species' survival, presenting the solutions to extinction in outline.