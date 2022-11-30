We Don't Wanna Make You Dance

Not Available

Starting in 1979 the New York City teenage Funk band, MILLER, MILLER, MILLER & SLOAN was hot and popular, playing at such famous venues as the Peppermint Lounge and CBGB's. They were filled with great hopes and dreams of making it. By 1988 the band was still together, but life was intervening. The record deal, necessary for success at that time, kept eluding them. By 1993 they 'disbanded'. Then in 2007 the filmmaker went back to see what happened to them as individuals, to explore where the 'dream' of making it and the intense creativity of that time had taken them in their lives. This is not a typical BEHIND THE MUSIC story, but one that speaks to the resilience and resourcefulness that people can acquire in pursuing creative goals.