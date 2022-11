Not Available

In 1944, some of the final battles of World War II were waged on the Pacific islands of Saipan and Tinian. 933 indigenous Chamorro and Refaluwasch civilians did not survive the battles. These films tell their stories. Francisco Babauta’s Story (10:50) Benjamin Abadilla’s Story (9:13) Rafael Mafnas’s Story (9:00) The Stories of Carmen, Antonieta, and Rosa (22:25)