Not Available

It's 1982 and Brad Roberts is the best high school quarterback in the country. He dates the sexiest girl in town and is extremely popular, but Brad is not satisfied. He wants to prove that he's more than just a hot-shot quarterback; Brad tries to turn his heavy metal band into the first ever boy band, and they reject him. So Brad, the jock, teams up with a stoner, and an ex-figure skater, and a couple of reject break-dancers from the Bronx to make their mark in this sweet film.