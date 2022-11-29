We hebben 'm!!

Not Available

Almost 50 years ago, on 6 May 1970, Feijenoord (now Feyenoord) won the European Cup in Milan. The cup was brought back to Rotterdam and the city exploded. A pavilion was built on the Coolsingel where football fans could have their photo taken with the cup. The makers of this documentary studied archives and conducted countless telephone interviews with ordinary Rotterdammers who witnessed this historic moment. How did it feel to win such a prestigious cup? And what are the stories from Milan, the Coolsingel, Stadhuisplein and the stadium in Rotterdam-Zuid?