We Just Want to Play

The Ruckland University Men's Rugby team is comprised of an "Animal House" quality group of hooligans. Their recent success on the field has been overshadowed by the school's Athletic Director who plans on using the team's funds for his own endeavors. It is up to the boys to band together as a team to stop him from dissolving their program and ruining their chance at winning a league championship.From hardships, sprouts heroes. This lovable group of underdogs must look beyond the fun and games they have had in college and realize that they have found something much more than a rugby team, they found a family.