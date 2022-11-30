We Lived Alone: The Connie Converse Documentary

Not Available

This 40-minute experimental documentary will explore the life of Elizabeth Eaton 'Connie' Converse. After being commercially ignored as a singer/songwriter, Connie disappeared in 1974 at the age of 50, leaving only goodbye notes and a filing cabinet full of her extraordinary life's work. Her deeply personal songs were ahead of their time. Faced with major surgery and a crippling sense of failure, Connie Converse drove off in her Volkswagen bug and was never heard from again. 'We Lived Alone' uses an archive of recordings, photos, interviews, and symbolic footage to investigate the life of Connie Converse through the lens of her own music.