"We'll Never Turn Back" was filmed in Mississippi in 1963 during the dangerous voter registration drives of that era. Amzie Moore, a Mississippi NAACP activist escorted the film maker through rural Mississippi interviewing share croppers and activists in the voter registration campaign. Appearing in the film are Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) leaders Julian Bond, Bob Moses, Fannie Lou Hamer, Charles McLaurin as well as other local civil rights leaders Curtis Hayes and Hollis Watkins. There are interviews with black farmers and share croppers on their experiences (often bloody) trying to register to vote.