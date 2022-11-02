We Loved Each Other So Much

Not Available

Beirut, once considered the “Paris of the Middle East,” is now picking up the pieces from a devastating 15-year civil war. What used to be a thriving port city where a variety of religions and ethnicities could convene in peace has become a land torn apart by factions. Dutch director Jack Janssen’s rich tapestry weaves together several Beirut denizens who have survived their country’s recent troubled past. Though they are all different in their confusion, anger and loss, one powerful common thread ties them together: the enchanting, mystical voice of Fairuz. The most famous singer, and arguably the most popular cultural icon, of the Arab world, Fairuz is looked upon as a symbol of unity, hope and beauty. Her songs greet Beirut first thing in the morning on the radio, her voice wafting through prison bars, restaurants, car windows on busy streets and in the dorm rooms of young college students.