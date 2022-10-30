We Need to Talk About Dad

Not Available

A documentary following a family in turmoil. Seven years ago, they were the happiest, perfect family. A loving husband and wife with two beautiful boys. When the children were 17 and 10 the oldest son, Henry discovered his mother half dead in the garden. She was unrecognizable because there was so much blood and his father just stood there watching her try to crawl to safety. His father had blindfolded his mother and walked her out to the garden where he hit her in the head with the back of an ax, fracturing her skull in three places and leaving her to die. He only served 5 months in prison and then tried to return to the family as if nothing had happened. The family hid the whole tragedy from the youngest son, Felix. Now that Felix is 17 yrs. old Henry decides to tell him the whole story, while trying to heal himself.