Though same-sex marriage is now legal in her hometown, Xin, resolves to give up her successful career in the U.S. and return home. Xin's parents eagerly await their daughter's return. However, little do they know about Xin's intentions to take advantage of Taiwan's new same-sex marriage laws. Caught between love and family, Xin risks both her family and lover and is forced to own up to her true feelings.