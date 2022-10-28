We're All Devo

Not Available

only for spudboys and spudgirls, this is fun classic devo. intentionally camp and kitsch...some amateurish/making fun of the new wave genre that some considered them to be a part of. This video/mini-movie works better as devo's home videos....but overall pretty cool. I'm not sure how much this corrolates with "The Truth about Devolution" since that is only available on laserdisc and I do not own a laserdisc player..but it does seem to have the same cast including Dr. Timothy Leary.