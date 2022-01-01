1993

We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1993

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

Captain New Eyes travels back in time and feeds dinosaurs his Brain Grain cereal, which makes them intelligent and non-violent. They agree to go to the Middle Future in order to grant the wishes of children in New York city. They are to meet Dr. Bleeb of the Museum of Natural History, but get sidetracked with their new children friends and run into the Captain's evil brother, Professor

Cast

Blaze BerdahlBuster (voice)
Rhea PerlmanMother Bird (voice)
Jay LenoVorb (voice)
René Le VantWoog (voice)
Felicity KendalElsa (voice)
Charles FleischerDweeb (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images