We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story

Captain New Eyes travels back in time and feeds dinosaurs his Brain Grain cereal, which makes them intelligent and non-violent. They agree to go to the Middle Future in order to grant the wishes of children in New York city. They are to meet Dr. Bleeb of the Museum of Natural History, but get sidetracked with their new children friends and run into the Captain's evil brother, Professor
|Blaze Berdahl
|Buster (voice)
|Rhea Perlman
|Mother Bird (voice)
|Jay Leno
|Vorb (voice)
|René Le Vant
|Woog (voice)
|Felicity Kendal
|Elsa (voice)
|Charles Fleischer
|Dweeb (voice)
