We're no bad guys

Plane (Ekin Cheng), a troubled cop who hits the skids when his girlfriend Carrie (Gigi Leung) is killed by a stoic hitman named Angel (Alex Fong). One year later he finds himself saddled with new partner Turkey (Jordan Chan), an immature cop who is in love with up-and-coming idol singer Tinny Chung (Vivian Hsu). There are the usual growing pains as the two partners learn to like and trust one another. Plane meets Tinny's friend Mandy, her looks resemble Carrie's and they fall in love. Angel then returns to settle old scores.