We the Women of Afghanistan: A Silent Revolution

This film recounts tales of inspiring stories of courageous Afghan girls and women living within Afghanistan - the great testaments of human resilience. These are tales of women who fight not only for their rights but for the rights of all Afghans, in spite of dangerous obstacles they face every single day: Fully aware that every moment could be their last, still they do not give up and they are unbreakable. This film shows the parallel life of women in Afghanistan: Tales rarely shown by the international media - the other side of the coin - a compilation of women's strength & courage in the most unexpected place in this world: A place labeled as the 'most dangerous country for women'.