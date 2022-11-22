We Used To Be Cool

Not Available

Three couples in Vienna have children at around the same time. They're all in their mid-30s, successful, cool and live in a popular part of town. As idealistic as they are materialistic, they grow tomatoes on the balcony, drink locally roasted coffee and expensive cocktails and would never buy an electronic device sporting a half-eaten apple. And they're absolutely certain that you can have children without becoming bourgeois. But the reality tells a different story. Between career and kindergarten, Apple and alternative lifestyles, the satire plays cleverly with hipster clichés and mercilessly points up the gap between the old self-image and the new bourgeoisie.