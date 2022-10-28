We've Got Time

Not Available

Iranian student Emad and a French girl Caroline have been living together for a few weeks in a borrowed flat in Besançon, where the girl has a job taking tourists round the Victor Hugo Museum. Both know that they have no future together, since Emad intends to return to Iran. The trouble starts when Caroline tells Emad that she is pregnant and he, somewhat thrown off balance, tries to persuade her to have an abortion. The girl isn’t against the idea, but she keeps deferring. Over the next few days, during which the couple constantly argue then patch things up, something comes to light which sets their relationship on quite a different course.